NJPW G1 Climax 31 continued earlier today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall.

The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year. Below are today’s results:

* EVIL defeated Taichi

* SANADA defeated Chase Owens

* Jeff Cobb defeated Hirooki Goto

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Tama Tonga

* Kazuchika Okada defeated YOSHI-HASHI

Here are the current standings:

A Block

* Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-0)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 6 points (3-0)

* Toru Yano 6 points (3-1)

* KENTA 6 points (3-1)

* Shingo Takagi 4 points (2-1)

* Yujiro Takahashi 4 points (2-2)

* Kota Ibushi 4 points (2-2)

* Tanga Loa 2 points (1-2)

* Tomohiro Ishii 2 points (1-3)

* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-9) Out with knee injury, forfeited remaining matches

B Block

* Kazuchika Okada 6 points (3-0)

* Jeff Cobb 6 points (3-0)

* Taichi 4 points (2-1)

* EVIL 4 points (2-1)

* SANADA 4 points (2-1)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 4 points (2-1)

* Tama Tonga 2 points (1-2)

* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-3)

* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-3)

* Chase Owens 0 points (0-3)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the following A Block matches:

* Shingo Takagi vs. KENTA

* Kota Ibushi vs. Toru Yano

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Great-O-Khan

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa