NJPW G1 Climax 31 continued earlier today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall.
The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year. Below are today’s results:
* EVIL defeated Taichi
* SANADA defeated Chase Owens
* Jeff Cobb defeated Hirooki Goto
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Tama Tonga
* Kazuchika Okada defeated YOSHI-HASHI
Here are the current standings:
A Block
* Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-0)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 6 points (3-0)
* Toru Yano 6 points (3-1)
* KENTA 6 points (3-1)
* Shingo Takagi 4 points (2-1)
* Yujiro Takahashi 4 points (2-2)
* Kota Ibushi 4 points (2-2)
* Tanga Loa 2 points (1-2)
* Tomohiro Ishii 2 points (1-3)
* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-9) Out with knee injury, forfeited remaining matches
B Block
* Kazuchika Okada 6 points (3-0)
* Jeff Cobb 6 points (3-0)
* Taichi 4 points (2-1)
* EVIL 4 points (2-1)
* SANADA 4 points (2-1)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 4 points (2-1)
* Tama Tonga 2 points (1-2)
* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-3)
* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-3)
* Chase Owens 0 points (0-3)
The tournament continues tomorrow with the following A Block matches:
* Shingo Takagi vs. KENTA
* Kota Ibushi vs. Toru Yano
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Great-O-Khan
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa
