The NJPW Stable The United Empire has just gained two new members, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of Aussie Open.

During today’s RevPro event, Fletcher and Davis joined Will Ospreay’s stable after Ospreay successfully retained the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against Ricky Knight Jr.

Jeff Cobb reacted to the news. Cobb joined the stable in November 2020.

He tweeted, “Welcome to The United Empire.”

Other members are Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henare.

Welcome to The United Empire https://t.co/AA4yuszjZj — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) September 19, 2021