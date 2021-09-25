On Saturday night, NJPW STRONG held its Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021 event in Long Beach, CA at the Thunder Studios.

In the main event, Ren Narita defeated Fred Rosser.

Below are the results:

* Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC

* Jay White defeated Wheeler Yuta

* Ren Narita defeated Fred Rosser

The event aired on NJPW World.

