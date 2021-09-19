NJPW Strong’s event, Fighting Spirit Unleased was Saturday, September 18. The event took place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA.

In the main event, Bullet Club member Hikuleo defeated Juice Robinson.

Below are the results:

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Alex Coughlin

* Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Barrett Brown, Misterioso, & BATEMAN

* Hikuleo defeated Juice Robinson (Tables Match)

‘I promise you, I’m going to beat the breaks off your ass!’@karlfredericks_ with an emphatic challenge to Will Ospreay for Autumn Attack in DFW Texas! Watch NOW: https://t.co/l7laGiADgr#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/J1x2RTQnnd — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 19, 2021