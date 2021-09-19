NJPW Strong’s event, Fighting Spirit Unleased was Saturday, September 18. The event took place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA.
In the main event, Bullet Club member Hikuleo defeated Juice Robinson.
Below are the results:
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Alex Coughlin
* Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Barrett Brown, Misterioso, & BATEMAN
* Hikuleo defeated Juice Robinson (Tables Match)
Coughlin feels the power of the Stone Pitbull!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/l7laGiADgr#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/O9DAA7m2T5
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 19, 2021
Business taken care of by @clarkconnors, @karlfredericks_ and @Tanahashi1_100!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/l7laGij2oT#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/6479kFPkRU
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 19, 2021
‘I promise you, I’m going to beat the breaks off your ass!’@karlfredericks_ with an emphatic challenge to Will Ospreay for Autumn Attack in DFW Texas!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/l7laGiADgr#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/J1x2RTQnnd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 19, 2021
Wait! @willospreay is here! Ospreay and Fredericks are tearing into one another in Long Beach!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/l7laGij2oT#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/4BhODzsj9U
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 19, 2021
Juice tries for a piledriver, but @Hiku_Leo backdrops him on the hard floor!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/l7laGij2oT#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/4eDdi62Aob
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 19, 2021
Hikuleo crashes through the table, but you have to be driven through! This main event must continue!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/l7laGij2oT#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/chxt4Qm1QT
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 19, 2021
A hellacious landing for Juice!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/l7laGij2oT#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/kbSlychXT0
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 19, 2021