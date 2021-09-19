NJPW Strong’s event, Fighting Spirit Unleased was Saturday, September 18. The event took place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA.

In the main event, Bullet Club member Hikuleo defeated Juice Robinson.

Below are the results:

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Alex Coughlin

* Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Barrett Brown, Misterioso, & BATEMAN

Hikuleo defeated Juice Robinson (Tables Match)

 