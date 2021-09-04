NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam took place earlier today from MetLife Dome where IWGP US Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kota Ibushi to retain his title in the main event. This was the return of Ibushi as he’d been away from the ring since July 2 due to aspiration pneumonia.

Toru Yano regained the Provisional KOPW 2021 Championship by defeated Chase Owens in a No DQ/”I Quit” Match.

Also, Bullet Club added to its ranks by bring in SHO (previously of Roppongi 3K) to the group. SHO defeated his former tag partner, YOH, by referee stoppage and was presented a shirt from the group afterwards. During last month’s Summer Struggle tour, SHO had turn on his tag partner, and this move to Bullet Club has solidified his heel turn.

Below are the full results:

* Momo Watanabe and Saya Kamitani defeated Maika and Lady C (Stardom Showcase Match)

* Robbie Eagle and Tiger Mask defeated Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI

* SHO defeated YOH

* Toru Yano defeated Chase Owens (c) (Provisional KOPW 2021 No DQ/”I Quit” Match)

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Jeff Cobb

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) defeated Kota Ibushi (IWGP US Championship)

Night Two continues tomorrow and features IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. EVIL, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi, and the IWGP Tag Team Championships will be defended.