A Stanford sports business professor has reportedly put a market value of $400 million on AEW.

It was noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that editor Dave Meltzer had talked with a Stanford sports business professor, who has followed the AEW product.

“I had a discussion with a sports business professor at Stanford who has followed the AEW business and put a market value of the product at $400 million right now,” Meltzer wrote.

Meltzer made a related comment on Twitter this week when a fan joked about AEW President Tony Khan hosting a podcast called “4 Weeks,” a reference to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff’s “83 Weeks” podcast, named after how WCW Nitro beat WWE RAW in the ratings for 83 straight weeks.

Meltzer responded, “I think it’ll be called how I turned a $25 million investment into a company worth $400 million in two plus years.”

Stay tuned for more.