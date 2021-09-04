AEW star CM Punk joined the commentary booth during the main event of this week’s AEW Rampage between Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia.

Several fans on social media pointed out that Punk was wearing a Bret Hart Montreal Screwjob t-shirt, which is officially licensed by WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, and can be purchased here.

As seen in the photo below, the back of the shirt quotes French painter Georges Braque, who once said: “Art is a wound turned into light.” The quote is placed alongside the text “11.9 97 MTL” to signify the date and location of Survivor Series 1997. The front of the shirt has Bret Hart’s initials and a heart symbol.

Punk was seen wearing the same shirt during several media appearances last week, to promote Heels.

Another clip that trended on Twitter after Rampage was of a fan offering Punk a glass of beer. Punk, known for his straight edge lifestyle, turned down the drink and gave the fan a perplexed look.

You can see the photos and videos below:

This fan really tried to offer @CMPunk a drink after jumping into the crowd 😂 (via @AEW) pic.twitter.com/3DPbAOVxwl — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 4, 2021

Chris Jericho and CM Punk together in 2021 🔥 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/nEyhy7geDR — Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) September 4, 2021

@CMPunk thank you for bringing this shirt to my attention, i think i scooped the last one in my size @BretHart @rootsoffight pic.twitter.com/x6UzYMlvas — born ruffians (@BornRuffians) September 4, 2021

A fan offered CM Punk a beer. 😂#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/bV4l8UNIpu — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 4, 2021