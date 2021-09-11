AEW took to Twitter to announce four matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

They also revealed that the episode will feature a total of eight matches.

Nyla Rose is set to face Skye Blue while Emi Sakura’s opponent is Queen Aminata.

Below are the other matches that were announced so far:

* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford (with The Bunny)

* The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny) vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.