AEW took to Twitter to announce four matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
They also revealed that the episode will feature a total of eight matches.
Nyla Rose is set to face Skye Blue while Emi Sakura’s opponent is Queen Aminata.
Below are the other matches that were announced so far:
* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford (with The Bunny)
* The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny) vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum
AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
This Monday’s #AEWDarkElevation features 8 matches, including:
– @Skyebyee v @NylaRoseBeast
– @EmiSakura_gtmv v @amisylle
– @ThePenelopeFord v @LaynaLennox
– #TheButcher & #TheBlade v @TruthMagnum/@turbofloyd_
Watch #AEWDarkElevation Monday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/vilkJ4KurV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2021