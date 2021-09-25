Ever since All Out, Orange Cassidy has been the target of Matt Hardy, most notably Hardy trying to cut off Cassidy’s hair. Hardy’s wish has a chance of coming true next week as Cassidy will take on Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match next week on AEW Rampage.

Hardy challenged Cassidy in a backstage interview. However, he volunteered Evans for the match, and Evans did not seem too pleased to put his hair on the line, but Hardy asserted to Evans that he had to win the match.

On tonight’s Rampage: Grand Slam, Hardy had tried to cut off Ortiz’s hair. However, Cassidy walked out and confronted Hardy.

The two also confronted each other after the Anna Jay – Penelope Ford match where Cassidy, Kris Statlander and Dark Order came out to save Jay and Tay Conti after they were surrounded by the Hardy Family Office.

Next week’s Rampage will take place from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

