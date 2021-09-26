Ohio Valley Wrestling’s weekly TV show will be debuting on The Action Channel starting Saturday, October 2 at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT.

“We truly believe that we offer one of the best wrestling products in the world and we’re excited to share that with the ACTION viewers,” Al Snow, the owner and CEO of OVW, said via a press release. “We’ve seen unprecedented growth in 2021 and now we have another great opportunity to expand our passionate OVW fanbase.”

The Action Channel is now the 5th national cable TV network that will be showcasing OVW TV, which already airs on YTA, Game+, Cox Sports TV and RCN-TV. OVW now airs in more households in the U.S. than any other wrestling promotion except WWE.

Founded in 1993, OVW Wrestling rose to prominence by developing the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Batista and several others for the WWE. After serving as the primary developmental territory for WWE between 2000 and 2008, OVW became the farm system for TNA between 2008 and 2011.

In recent years, OVW has built itself up as a global pro wrestling organization by streaming via ROKU and Amazon Prime. OVW aligned with ASWA (Al Snow’s Wrestling Academy) in April 2018 when Snow purchased the promotion from Danny Davis. The ownership structure changed again in 2021 when Craig Greenberg and Matt Jones led an investor group to purchase a majority interest in the company.

OVW has training facilities across the U.S., the U.K., Europe and South America.

