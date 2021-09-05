WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee announced late last month he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite being fully vaccinated, McAfee woke up with a 104.5° fever and has since isolated himself at home.

Kevin Owens and Corey Graves have filled in for McAfee at the announce table over the last two week’s worth of SmackDown shows.

Earlier today, McAfee tweeted out that he has tested negative for COVID and used a video clip from his NXT match with Adam Cole to drive home the point.

SmackDown is heading to Madison Square Garden this Friday. No word yet if McAfee will make his return there.