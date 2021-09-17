Paul Heyman took to Twitter this evening to hype up his former client Brock Lesnar.

Heyman is set to be in the corner of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as he faces Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21. Heyman tweeted this afternoon and commented on Lesnar storming the gates of Reigns’ Island of Relevancy.

He wrote, “There’s a BEAST-ly barbarian storming the gates on the Island of Relevancy!”

Heyman’s tweet includes a new photo from a recent Lesnar shoot.

Reigns has not responded to Heyman’s tweet as of this writing, but he did take to Twitter earlier today to respond to WWE’s Crown Jewel announcement.

“They line up months in advance to acknowledge their #TribalChief, Beasts and Demons included. #TopOfTheGame #Smackdown,” Reigns wrote.

Lesnar vs. Reigns at Crown Jewel will be for the Universal Title if Reigns can retain over “The Demon” Finn Balor at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26. The Reigns – Balor feud is expected to continue during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX after WWE posted a teaser that asks, “With the walls closing in on the Universal Champion, can Roman Reigns survive tonight?”

Stay tuned for more. You can see the tweets from Heyman and Reigns below:

There’s a BEAST-ly barbarian storming the gates on the Island of Relevancy! pic.twitter.com/PXyJ1HYJKq — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 17, 2021