Paul Heyman recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post to promote tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Heyman will be on the show with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as they prepare for a showdown with Brock Lesnar, who will be making his first blue brand appearance since the fall of 2019.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also feature The Usos defending their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. The new storyline with Naomi will also likely continue. Jimmy Uso’s wife recently debuted on SmackDown, being sent over from RAW, but the storyline is that Sonya Deville has been too occupied to get her in the ring.

Heyman was asked about potentially adding Naomi to The Bloodline, a move that would see her join her husband, Jey Uso, and Reigns in the stable.

“I don’t look at only one person as a potential addition to The Bloodline,” Heyman said. “I think there is a daily assessment as to what The Bloodline needs and what the presentation requires on television. At the moment I think we are addressing the enormous box office attractions that are now coming back seemingly all the time against the Tribal Chief and the fact that The Usos, who are reigning defending SmackDown tag team champions, are being pushed to the limit by the best tag team to come along besides The Usos in the past 20 years, the Street Profits. We’re telling quite a few stories right now.

“As the year continues and we get into 2022, are there more stories to tell involving other personalities? I’m sure that there are. And just because someone is not on television with us doesn’t mean they’re not within eyesight of The Bloodline and doesn’t mean they’re not a member of The Bloodline. It just means we’re not presenting them on TV as such.”

Naomi and The Usos have not been paired on WWE TV since The Bloodline stable began last year. There is no word on if WWE has plans to add Naomi to the group, but we will keep you updated.