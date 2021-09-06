Paul Wight (fka WWE’s Big Show) wrestled his first AEW match at tonight’s All Out. Wight picked up a pinfall victory after defeating QT Marshall. Near the end of the match, QT tried leaping off the top rope and was caught by the throat, Wight then hit a chokeslam for the win.
Wight signed with AEW back in February of this year to work on commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation and wrestle occasional matches for the promotion.
You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:
