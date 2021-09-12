WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne recently commented about facing AEW star Bryan Danielson in the future.

According to Dunne, he hopes one day to wrestle Bryan Danielson. Danielson made his AEW debut during last Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

The former NXT UK Champion tweeted, “I sincerely hope it’s a possibility one day. First up- @SamoaJoe”

As noted, there is still no word on if Dunne has re-signed with WWE, but we do know he was offered a new deal last month.

In this Tuesday’s WWE NXT revamp episode, Dunne will be part of a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Samoa Joe for a future title match. LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly will also be in the Fatal 4 Way.

Below is his tweet: