On Wednesday, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair posted a bikini photo of herself from Miami Beach, Florida.

Charlotte thanked her photographer and makeup artist with the following caption:

you made my life more beautiful🦋 @meganeclaire💋 @linazunigaofficial

Alexa Bliss, who will face Charlotte at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, decided to troll Charlotte by posting a picture of her doll, Lilly, relaxing poolside.

Earlier this week on RAW, Bliss gifted Charlotte the “Charly” doll during an in-ring segment. Bliss said that everyone needs a friend, even a “self-obsessed, narcissistic b---h” like Charlotte.

In response, Flair said she would be glad to send Bliss her action figure whenever Bliss ends up “locked in a padded cell,” but in the meantime, no one would be taking away her title. Charlotte then threw the doll back in Bliss’ face, which led to a physical confrontation between the two ladies.

Later on RAW, Charlotte threw the “Charly” doll in the trash can.

As noted, WWE began selling the “Charly” doll soon after the RAW segment. The doll is currently going for $39.99 on the WWEShop website and will begin shopping on Nov. 16.

Charlotte and Bliss’ Instagram posts can be seen below: