WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a post-workout session photo.

Lynch, who looks absolutely shredded in the photo, sent out a special thanks to her trainers.

Back, and better than ever. Special thanks to the folk that helped take my fitnessings to the next level. @deadboysfitness @jamesswan_ire @joshyg27 @jasonphillipsisnutrition

The Man made her triumphant return at SummerSlam last month, defeating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title in an impromptu match.

Following her return at SummerSlam, several reports noted that Lynch will portray a heel character going forward.

On last week’s SmackDown, Belair defeated Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan in a #1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to set up a future match with Lynch, likely to take place at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

You can see Lynch’s Instagram post below: