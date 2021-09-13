Former WWE Superstar Fandango took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal his new tattoo, through which he pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

As seen in the photo below, the tattoo features a picture of Lee along with the text, “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah,” which was one of Lee’s catchphrases.

Lee, a former WWE and AEW star, passed away last on Dec. 26 last year due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. He was 41. The official cause of death was later revealed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare condition which causes lung tissue to become irreversibly thickened and stiff.

Fandango and Lee shared the ring several times on WWE TV. At the Clash of Champions pay-per-view in 2017, The Bludgeon Brothers (Lee and Erick Rowan) defeated Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze).

Fandango was among multiple WWE Superstars released on June 12 earlier this year. He spent nearly 15 years with the company after signing with WWE in 2006. His Instagram post can be seen below: