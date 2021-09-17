WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed his “Tap Out List” via Instagram on Thursday, inspired by Game of Thrones character Arya’s kill list.

Angle named seven pro wrestlers he never got the opportunity to tap out during his illustrious career.

The list includes WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, AEW star Bryan Danielson, AEW TNT Champion Miro, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW star CM Punk and SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins.

Angle did briefly share the ring with Rollins and Danielson during his comeback run in WWE a few years ago. At the 2017 TLC pay-per-view, Angle teamed up with Jon Moxley & Rollins in a Handicap TLC match against Braun Strowman, The Miz, Kane, Sheamus & Cesaro.

The only time Angle and Danielson shared the ring was during the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2018. However, Angle and Bryan never faced off in singles competition.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Angle revealed the conversation he and Miro had about wanting to wrestle each other.

“Yes, I really did want that, and I know he did too,” Angle said. “Unfortunately, it never happened. At the time we wanted it to occur, WWE wasn’t looking at me. They wanted to see if I could stay out of trouble for a couple more years (laughs). I got one too many DUIs and had a problem with alcohol and painkillers. Fortunately, I got myself through that, and cleaned up my act.

“And by the time I returned to WWE (in 2017), I was probably a little too old to produce the way I used to. The reason I retired early is because I wasn’t at the level I was in my prime.”

Angle’s “Tap Out List” can be seen below: