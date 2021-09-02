Former WWE Superstar Lana is now officially a free agent, after completing her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE on August 31.

On Wednesday, Lana took to Instagram to share a picture of her donning boxing gloves.

She captioned the photo:

90 days is over. …. You know what that means ????

Some fans perceived her caption as an homage to the late Brodie Lee, and possibly an indication that she’s bound for AEW. Lana’s husband, AEW TNT Champion Miro, will defend his title against Eddie Kingston this Sunday at the All Out pay-per-view.

Lana could be a possible entrant in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale on Sunday. As of this writing, the following names have been confirmed for the match: Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, KiLynn King, Layla Hirsch and Anna Jay.

Besides Lana, former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho has also been rumored as the surprise entrant (The Joker) in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale.

As noted earlier, Lana will appearing on VH1’s Surreal Life beginning Sept. 27, under her real name, CJ Perry. She will also be making appearances at Jimmy World’s Order in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, and then at the Legends of the Ring convention in Iselin, New Jersey on Oct. 2.