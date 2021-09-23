Drew McIntyre returned to Glasgow, Scotland for a major homecoming with WWE this week.

McIntyre flew into Glasgow on Tuesday and then worked Wednesday’s non-televised SmackDown live event at The SSE Hydro.

As seen below, McIntyre toured the city of Glasgow on Wednesday via bubs tour, and exchanged gifts with the Lord Provost of Glasgow, Philip Braat. Lord Provost of Glasgow is a member of the City Council, referred to as Glasgow’s First Citizen and principal civic representative at home. He commented on meeting McIntyre and exchanging their gifts, which included a custom WWE Title belt.

“Great to meet and welcome @DMcIntyreWWE back to our great city of Glasgow, where he studied before becoming a @WWE superstar! Always welcome back, Drew, and enjoy your stay! And all the best for tonight! @WWEUK,” Braat wrote.

McIntyre’s friends and family were at ringside for Wednesday’s live event. As seen in the video below, McIntyre entered the arena to a huge homecoming pop, and then defeated Jinder Mahal in the Glasgow Street Fight main event.

The finish saw McIntyre powerbomb Mahal through a table, and then finish him off with a Claymore Kick. After the match, McIntyre was joined by several babyface Superstars for a Scottish-style beer bash. Fans joined in with chants until Happy Baron Corbin interrupted. He was then beaten up to send the fans home happy. WWE tweeted a photo, seen below, that shows McIntyre posing on Corbin while joined by The Mysterios, The Street Profits, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, Finn Balor, Rick Boogs, and WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura. The Superstars were wearing “Glasgow 3:16” t-shirts.

McIntyre tweeted on the Glasgow live event and called it one of the most special nights of his life.

“One of the most special nights of my life. Thank you, Glasgow. Until next time [red heart emoji] [Scotland flag emoji],” he wrote.

You can see several photos and videos from McIntyre’s Glasgow homecoming and the live event below, including full video of the post-match segment:

The homecoming for @DMcIntyreWWE is underway as he took an open top bus tour through the city and exchanged gifts with the Lord Provost of Glasgow! pic.twitter.com/vrjdrqpDYF — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2021

.@DMcIntyreWWE and @LordProvostGCC exchanged gifts to mark the homecoming of The Scottish Warrior 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🗡🤝#WWEGlasgow is TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Z2gtcyUQ2V — WWE UK (@WWEUK) September 22, 2021

Great to meet and welcome @DMcIntyreWWE back to our great city of Glasgow, where he studied before becoming a @WWE superstar! Always welcome back, Drew, and enjoy your stay! And all the best for tonight! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/gChRunGdDn — Lord Provost of Glasgow (@LordProvostGCC) September 22, 2021

Boogs continued to play the guitar for at least ten minutes after I left 😂 https://t.co/uEK7EF4Rp2 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) September 22, 2021

The photo you never knew you needed. ⬇️ Thank you to the @WWEUniverse in the UK for another amazing tour! 👏 pic.twitter.com/szrYiX5ngj — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2021