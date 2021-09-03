AEW wrestler and commentator Paul Wight was at Thursday night’s Chicago Cubs game.

Wight threw out the first pitch and was also the guest conductor.

AEW tweeted several photos with the caption, “Thank you to the Chicago @Cubs for having #AEW Star @PaulWight out for the first pitch and to be tonight’s guest conductor.”

Paul Wight will be facing QT Marshall at AEW All Out this Sunday.

The AEW pay-per-view event will take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago. For a full look at the AEW All Out card, please click here.

Below you can see photos from the event: