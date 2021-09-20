There has been talk of having a Tables Match at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

There was a pitch within WWE last week to make Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest be a Tables Match, according to PWInsider. There is no word on if the stipulation was decided on.

As noted, tonight’s go-home RAW will feature Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy and if Hardy wins, he will be added to the match at Extreme Rules to make it a Triple Threat for the United States Title. It’s possible that this could be a Tables Triple Threat for the strap, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

WWE’s last Tables Match was held on the February 8 RAW as Lana defeated Nia Jax. The last pay-per-view Tables Match came at Extreme Rules 2020, when Cesaro and current WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The New Day to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. No stipulations have been announced for the matches as of now. Below is the current card:

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan