Next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will bring a major revamp for the brand and word now is that the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center will have an improved look.

WWE officials are reportedly keeping tight-lipped on changes that are in the works for the NXT brand. It was noted by Fightful Select that numerous wrestlers have asked NXT higher-ups about what is being planned, but they were given non-answers about what the new direction entails.

Regarding the new creative direction for the NXT brand, it’s being reported that they are hoping to have more characters, but no other details were provided.

The “new NXT” will include a new logo, new theme song, and a new look to the weekly TV show, plus a new look for the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center. It was noted how wrestlers and staff have had good things to say about how the CWC has been looking over the last week. It was said that the physical changes to the venue look to be an improvement, and appear to be a much scaled down version of WWE’s main roster TV sets to some degree.

On a related note, talent are also said to be in the dark about who will be running the NXT show with WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H being sidelined while he recovers from his recent heart surgery. It was noted that NXT talents were not aware of Triple H’s situation until it was made public by WWE this week. You can click here for details on the operation. It’s been reported that the revamp will see WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Senior Vice President & Executive Director Bruce Prichard having key behind-the-scenes roles with NXT moving forward, but it was also said that the brand will still be “very much in the hands” of Triple H and his team, which includes Trainer & Assistant Coach Shawn Michaels, Director of Talent Development & Head of Global Recruiting William Regal, Head Coach & Vice President of Talent Development Matt Bloom, and others. You can click here for the latest backstage update on who will be running the brand.

Stay tuned for more. You can get a sneak peek at what the new Capitol Wrestling Center might look like in the teaser promo below, along with the current line-up for the episode:

* The wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet

* LA Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Samoa Joe

* A new revamp for the brand