PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 121: “In 20 Years There Will Be In Orange” was available on Saturday on Peacock and Demand Progress.

There were three title matches during today’s event.

Doug Williams defeated Danny Black

The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) defeated Elijah and Charles Crowley

Luke Jacobs defeated Spike Trivet via disqualification

PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match:

Smokin’ Aces (Nick Riley and Charlie Sterling) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II) (c)

PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match:

Gisele Shaw (c) defeated Alexxis Falcon

PROGRESS World Championship 30-Minute Iron-Man Match

Cara Noir (c) and Chris Ridgeway went to a 3-3 draw