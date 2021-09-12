PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 121: “In 20 Years There Will Be In Orange” was available on Saturday on Peacock and Demand Progress.
There were three title matches during today’s event.
Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling defeated Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos III to become the new PROGRESS Tag Team Champions.
Gisele Shaw successfully defended the PROGRESS Women’s title against Alexxis Falcon.
The PROGRESS World Championship Iron Match between PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir and Chris Ridgeway went to a draw.
Below are the results:
Doug Williams defeated Danny Black
The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) defeated Elijah and Charles Crowley
Luke Jacobs defeated Spike Trivet via disqualification
PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match:
Smokin’ Aces (Nick Riley and Charlie Sterling) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II) (c)
PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match:
Gisele Shaw (c) defeated Alexxis Falcon
PROGRESS World Championship 30-Minute Iron-Man Match
Cara Noir (c) and Chris Ridgeway went to a 3-3 draw
