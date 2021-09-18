PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 122: “Salsa Shark” was available on Saturday on Peacock and Demand Progress.
In the main event, Charlie Sterling and Nick Riley successfully defended the PROGRESS Tag Team titles against Cara Noir and Chris Ridgeway. Sterling and Riley won the titles last Saturday at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 121 after defeating Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II.
Below are the full results:
* Danny Black defeated Hari Singh
* Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II defeated LK Mezinger and Sandy Beach
* Raven Creed defeated Taonga
* Jody Fleisch defeated Man Like Dereiss
* Luke Jacobs defeated Ethan Allen
* Gisele Shaw defeated Skye Smithson
* Charlie Sterling and Nick Riley (c) defeated Cara Noir and Chris Ridgeway (PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match)
DANNY WILL YOU BE CAREFUL PLEASE@harisingh333 vs @DannyBlack_99
Chapter 122: Available NOW on@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/DmjJNg6p8L
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 18, 2021
OW. Welcome to PROGRESS Raven@RavenCreed_ vs @ItsTaonga
Chapter 122: Available NOW on@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/WbPYmfii92
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 18, 2021
Kip Up. Jody Down.@DEREISS_ vs @realjodyfleisch
Chapter 122: Available NOW on@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/HQkSDLLUoO
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 18, 2021
SPINE. BUSTER.@GiseleShaw08 vs @SkyeSmitson
Chapter 122: Available NOW on@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/YE4YhMCKB8
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 18, 2021
Excellence. Execution. @NickRileyPro/@CSterlingPro vs @Cara_Noir/@chrisridgeway__
Chapter 122: Available NOW on@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/L9tqs7iwH8
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 18, 2021