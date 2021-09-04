PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 120: Total Protonic Reversals event was today, Saturday, September 4. It was available to stream on Peacock and Demand Progress.

During the show, Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II successfully defended the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles against Greedy Souls (Brendan White and Danny Jones).

Also in the main event, Chris Ridgeway defeated Doug Williams.

Below are the quick results:

* Gene Munny defeated LK Mezinger

* Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs defeated Charles Crowley & Elijah

* Dan Moloney defeated Jody Fleisch

* Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II (c) defeated Brendan White & Danny Jones (PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match)

* Alexxis Falcon & Ronnie Knocks defeated Mercedez Blaze & Taonga

* Chris Ridgeway defeated Doug Williams