Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has issued a statement on a reported fan incident that took place at Sunday’s PWG Threemendous VI event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

A transgender fan on Twitter claimed they were punched in the back of the head while on the way to the bathroom before the event began.

PWG addressed the incident on Monday night and said no report was made to PWG or venue staff on the night of the event, but they are working closely with the victim and the venue to address the situation.

You can read PWG’s full statement below:

“We are aware of the incident that was reported on Twitter last night during Threemendous VI. Upon learning of the report we immediately contacted the security and management of the Globe Theatre who investigated throughout the remainder of the night. No report was made to Globe or PWG staff or management last night, however we are in contact with the victim and working closely with the Globe to address the situation. PWG is committed to being a safe inclusive environment for all fans. We abhor and will not tolerate physical violence at our events.”

