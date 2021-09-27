– GCW World Champion Jon Moxley is scheduled to face Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club on October 9 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A Countdown Special for the event is set to debut on October 1 and you can check out a preview clip from it below.

– MLW revealed the brackets for the upcoming Opera Cup at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on October 2. Opening rounds on the left side feature: Davey Richards vs. Tom Lawlor; Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty. On the right side: TJP vs. Alex Shelley; Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross.

– PWG Threemendous VI took place last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The event featured Malakai Black and Brody King beating Black Taurus and Flamita to win the vacant PWG World Tag Team Championship. Also, Alex Shelley defeated Jonathan Gresham to become the new number one contender to Bandido’s PWG World Championship. Below are the full results:

* Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen

* Dragon Lee defeated Aramis

* Alex Shelley defeated Jonathan Gresham (Number One Contender’s Match)

* Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin, and Alex Zayne defeated Lee Moriarty, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed

* JD Drake defeated AJ Gray

* Brody King and Malakai Black defeated Black Taurus and Flamita (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

* Bandido (c) defeated Davey Richards (PWG World Championship)