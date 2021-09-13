WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton has responded at a fan on Twitter, who sought The Viper for advice on a spider / tick bite that his step daughter is dealing with.

On Sunday, the fan in question tweeted at Orton with a picture of his 6-year-old step daughter’s bite wounds. He asked Orton:

@RandyOrton my step daughter is 6 years old we live in Nova Scotia Canada. Have u ever seen spider/ tick bite like this? Love have your feed back viper.

In his response, Orton asked the fan to rush “the poor girl to the doc” instead of asking him for advice.

Feedback?!?! How bout take the poor girl to the doc! What in the hell are you asking me for?!?!

Orton will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship during tonight’s episode of RAW.

As reported earlier, the match was originally scheduled to take place at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sept. 26. However, the match was moved to RAW from the TD Garden in Boston as WWE prepares to compete with the NFL’s Monday Night Football broadcast. While the WWE website still has the Extreme Rules graphic for Orton vs. Lashley, the match has been removed from the actual card on the website.

Orton’s tweet can be seen below: