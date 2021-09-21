As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been receiving backlash over the Dark Side of the Ring’s episode on the infamous WWE “Plane Ride from Hell” from May 2002, which aired last Thursday.
Flair released a statement earlier tonight, and issued the following follow-up to Wrestling Inc.
Below is Flair’s statement:
To clarify, the “helicopter” as it was called, is accurate. I wish I could blame it on youth, but it was a case of drinking too much and being inappropriate and I apologize for that (and have countless times over the years).
I made some bad decisions during dark periods in my life, and it is something I’ve spent a significant part of years I was given by the doctors in 2017 trying to make right.
I condemn sexual assault in any way, shape or form. I could (and have) written books (as have others) that have covered my transgressions. I’ve made some terrible decisions, but I’ve never forced myself on anyone in any way. Period.