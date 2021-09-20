On a recent episode of Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate had on Ricky Starks as one of their first guests of their new show. Starks spoke on AEW’s current momentum and commented on where he sees it going.

“This is where we turn the corner,” Starks said. “Everything is so cyclical in wrestling or in pop culture that I think we’re really turning that corner into the next phase where things really start to start pop off here in the next few months, if I had to predict.”

Tate is admittedly a newer pro wrestling fan. Starks discussed with Tate what AEW does better than WWE and why AEW is worth watching.

“Well, everyone says AEW is the alternative but I really think it’s the first choice now,” Starks stated. “AEW is great in the fact that, one, I think WWE has such a fan base that they can insult the audience and kind of get away with it. If you watched a TV show, let’s say last Lost. I feel like Lost insulted my intelligence halfway through, and I kind of fell out of love with it. AEW’s the opposite of that. You stay attached, and you’re rewarded for watching so so long.

“Even for people who haven’t followed wrestling, there’s people on the show that you can connect to because they’re authentic personalities. And I think watching it, there’s something for everybody. And so, having new viewers like Miesha or someone who’s falling back into wrestling, AEW provides that sweet spot where watch it, you’ll have fun. You won’t feel stupid for watching it, you’ll be rewarded.

“There’s great moments that are organic that you can fall in love with. And the wrestlers are badass. We have men and women, badass wrestlers.”

