Riddick Moss has made his return to the WWE storylines.

Tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Happy Baron Corbin premiere his new “Happy Talk” talk show segment. Corbin introduced himself as his new guest, but he was quickly interrupted by a seething Kevin Owens, looking to get payback for last week’s attack.

Owens made it to ringside but was quickly attacked out of nowhere by a man dressed in all black. That man revealed himself to be Moss. Moss laughed in between attacking Owens, and then was joined by Corbin for a double team beatdown on Owens at ringside. They finished Owens off with a double chokeslam on top of the bottom of the steel ring steps. Moss then laughed hysterically while Corbin smiled and they stood tall over Owens to end the segment.

Moss has not wrestled since the October 1, 2020 edition of WWE Main Event, where he defeated Erik of The Viking Raiders. He suffered a torn ACL in late September 2020, and was out of action until returning on September 17 of this year, defeating Odyssey Jones in a pre-SmackDown dark match that night.

Before suffering the torn ACL last year, Moss had been working RAW Underground and other Main Event matches, racking up more wins than losses. He also had a WWE 24/7 Title reign that ran from February 10, 2020 until March 22. Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and worked the WWE NXT brand until November 2019. He was called up in January 2020.

Stay tuned for more on Ross’ return to the WWE storylines for the new alliance with Happy Corbin. Below are shots from tonight’s angle at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia: