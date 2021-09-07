The first 10 of 15 participants have been revealed for the Honor Rumble at the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view.

As noted, ROH announced last week that Danhausen will be participating in the Hour One pre-show match. They announced the next 9 participants today – Beer City Bruiser, PJ Black, Dak Draper, Rey Horus, Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, Brian Milonas, Sledge, Silas Young.

There is no word on when the final 5 participants will be named, but ROH is teasing that there will be one or two surprise entrants.

The winner of the Honor Rumble will receive a future shot at the ROH World Title, currently held by Bandido. The Battle Royal-style match begins with two random competitors and has the other participants entering the ring every 90 seconds.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, September 12 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The Hour One pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, airing for free on HonorClub, ROH’s YouTube channel, and Facebook. The main Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view card will begin at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

Four-Way Elimination Match for the ROH World Title

Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido (c)

Finals for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament

Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize

ROH Pure Title Match

Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King, Bestia del Ring) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox) (c)

TBA vs. TBA

Two top free agents who were recently released from another promotion will compete.

Violence Unlimited (Homicide, ROH World Tag Team Champions Tony Deppen and Chris Dickinson) vs. John Walters, LSG and Lee Moriarty

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom

Hour One Pre-show: 15-Man Honor Rumble

Danhausen, Beer City Bruiser, PJ Black, Dak Draper, Rey Horus, Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, Brian Milonas, Sledge, Silas Young, 5 other participants TBA

Winner receives a future ROH World Title shot.