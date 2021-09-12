ROH Death Before Dishonor happens later tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The Pre-Show begins at 7 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!

The show is on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.

Below is the final card:

ROH World Championship (Four-Way Elimination Match)

Bandido (c) vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita

ROH Pure Championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Woods

ROH Women’s World Championship (Vacant)

Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. La Bestia del Ring, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King

The Briscoes vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom

Homicide, Chris Dickinson, and Tony Deppen vs. John Walters, LSG, and Lee Mortiarty

Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust

15-Man Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)

Danhausen, Beer City Bruiser, PJ Black, Dak Draper, Rey Horus, Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, Brian Milonas, Sledge, Silas Young, 5 TBA

Winner receives future ROH World Title shot.