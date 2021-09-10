Ring of Honor has signed three women’s division competitors to new contracts.

It was announced this week that Max The Impaler (pictured above), Rok-C and Miranda Alize have all signed new ROH contracts. Terms of the deals were not revealed.

Rok-C and Alize will compete in the finals of the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament at Sunday’s Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view. The winner of the match will be crowned the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion.

Max made her pro wrestling debut back in 2018 and has held several indie titles, including the OVW Women’s Title back in October 2019, holding the title for almost 100 days. She has worked 6 ROH matches since debuting on the first-ever episode of Women’s Division Wednesday back in April, teaming with Rok-C for a Time Limit Draw against Hyan and Laynie Luck. Max then defeated Hyan and Allie Recks on the next two WDW episodes, and then defeated Holidead on the August 13 ROH TV episode in the first round of the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament. She teamed with Vita Von Starr for a win over Angelina Love and Mandy Leon at the recent Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 pay-per-view, but then lost to Love by DQ on the August 27 ROH TV episode, which knocked her out of the title tournament.

Rok-C also made her ROH debut back in April on the first WDW episode, teaming with Max for the loss to Hyan and Laynie Luck. Since then she has won 6 matches – Luck on the June 16 WDW episode, Sumie Sakai on the July 30 ROH TV show in a first round tournament match, Quinn McKay on the August 20 ROH TV episode in a quarterfinals tournament match, teaming with Alize for a win over Sakai and Chelsea Green in the Glory By Honor Night 1 dark match, teaming with Alize for a win over Green and Willow at Glory By Honor Night 2, and then over Love on the September 3 ROH TV show to advance to the tournament finals.

Alize worked 6 AEW matches in 2019, 2020 and 2021 on Dark and Dynamite, but came up short in each one. She also competed in WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic, losing to Rhea Ripley in the first round. She has worked 7 matches since debuting with ROH back in May and won each bout – Trish Adora on the May 12 WDW show, teaming with Sakai for a win over Adora and Mazzerati on the June 9 WDW episode, Alex Gracia on the July 30 ROH TV show in a first round tournament match, Nicole Savoy on the August 20 ROH TV show in a quarterfinals tournament match, the Glory By Honor Night 1 dark match mentioned above, the Glory By Honor Night 2 math mentioned above, and then over Adora on the September 3 ROH TV episode to advance to the tournament finals.

