During the climax of the Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki Lights Out Match, ROH star Homicide made a surprise appearance in his hometown NYC.

Archer and Suzuki were dominant throughout the match having put Kingston through a table and ganging up on Moxley. Moxley was duct-tapped with his hands behind his back, and Archer and Suzuki were having their way with him even choking him out with a belt at points in the match.

That was when music played, and the entrance ramp tron revealed it to be Homicide. Homicide came in from behind to assist Moxley and Kingston helping them win the match. Kingston won the match after hitting a kendo stick on Archer while he had a trash can over his head.

Homicide and Kingston are real-life long-time friends. The two and Moxley celebrated the win with the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

You can view highlights of the match below:

