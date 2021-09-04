Ring of Honor announced that a new horror film that features Vincent and Flip Gordon was recently released.

“Burial Ground” was released on September 3 in select theaters and on-demand services, such as Amazon Prime Video.

The directors are Daniel Dahlstrom and David Gere.

The horror film is about a group of college students who spend a night at an old manor, only to realize that a terrifying stalker is watching their every move as he begins plans to repossess an ancient Native American artifact located inside.

“Burial Ground” also stars Michael Madsen and Chelsea Vale.

Below is a trailer and related tweets about the release: