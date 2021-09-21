Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about ROH’s Pure Division.

Eric Martin and World Famous CB make their entrances. Brian Milonas has joined Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni on commentary.

ROH Pure Rules – Gauntlet Match:

Eric Martin vs. World Famous CB vs. Delirious vs. LSG vs. Joe Keys

Martin and CB lock up. CB locks in a headlock on Martin. Martin sends CB to the ropes. Martin hits a shoulder-block on CB. CB eventually hits a superkick on Martin. CB jumps on to the back of Martin. CB locks in a Modified Chin-lock on Martin. Martin taps out as CB advances in the gauntlet. Delirious makes his entrance. After a brief back and forth, Delirious sweeps the leg of CB to take him to the mat and pin him for a one count. Delirious eventually hits a back-breaker on CB while maintaining a Cutch on him. Delirious locks in Triangle Lock on CB. CB taps out. LSG makes his entrance. LSG and Delirious have a test of strength before a brief back and forth. LSG and Delirious lock up. Delirious locks in a headlock on LSG. LSG sends Delirious to the ropes. Delirious goes for a shoulder-block, LSG remains on his feet. Delirious takes LSG to the mat with a headlock takeover. LSG eventually hits a modified arm-drag on Delirious. LSG hits a modified Inverted STO on Delirious. LSG locks in a neck-lock on Delirious. Delirious taps out. Joe Keys makes his entrance. Keys takes LSG to the mat with a headlock takeover. LSG gets out of it with a head-scissors on Keys. LSG takes Keys to the mat with a headlock takeover of his own. Keys gets out of it with a head-scissors of his own. Keys takes LSG back to the mat with another headlock takeover. Keys eventually sets LSG on the top turnbuckle. Keys goes for a Superplex. LSG blocks the Superplex and turns it into a cross-body on Keys. LSG pins Keys for the three count. Brian Johnson comes to the entrance way with a microphone in hand. Johnson talks about being the best and that the way you spell Pure is M-E-C-C-A. Johnson kicks LSG in the midsection. Johnson backs LSG into the corner. Johnson drives his shoulder into LSG several times. LSG takes Johnson to the mat with a springboard forearm. Johnson eventually punches LSG in the face from the apron. Johnson is given his one closed fist warning for the match. Johnson dives onto LSG and pins him with his feet on the ropes for leverage, allowing him to get the win.

Winner: Brian Johnson

The Foundation’s Rhett Titus (with Tracy Williams) makes his entrance. Tracy Williams joined the commentary team. The OGK’s Mike Bennett makes his entrance.

Pure Rules Match: Rhett Titus vs. Mike Bennett

After a brief back and forth, Titus locks in a head-scissor submission on Bennett. Bennett gets out of it. Bennett eventually goes for a PileDriver on Titus. Titus reverses that into a Back-Drop attempt on Bennett. Bennett reverses that into a Sunset pin attempt for a two count. Bennett locks in an ankle lock on Titus. Titus reverses that into a pin attempt for a two count on Bennett. Titus rolls Bennett up for another two count. Bennett pins Titus with a backslide for another two count of his own. Titus takes Bennett to the mat with a fireman’s carry takeover. Titus pins Bennett for a two count. Bennett rolls Titus up for a two count. Titus clotheslines Bennett. Bennett clotheslines Titus. Bennett and Titus clothesline each other as we reach the fifteen minute time limit, sending the match decision to the judges. By split decision, Matt Bennett gets the victory.

Winner: Mike Bennett

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.