

Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about tonight’s match between Jay Lethal & Brody King and Kenny King & Shane Taylor.

A video package is shown on Brian Johnson and PJ Black.

Brian Johnson makes his entrance. Johnson has a microphone in hand. Johnson talks about Black being his mentor and how he want the ROH Pure Championship. PJ Black makes his entrance.

Pure Rules Match:

Brian Johnson vs. PJ Black

They lock up. Black locks in a waist-lock on Johnson. Johnson and Black exchange wrist-locks. Black takes Johnson to the mat and pins him for a one count with a Crucifix. Johnson eventually grabs Black by the beard. Black grabs Johnson by the beard. Black takes Johnson to the mat with a beard takeover. Black superkicks Johnson. Black hits a Springboard Moonsault from off the top rope on Johnson. Black pins Johnson for a two count, as Johnson gets his foot on the bottom rope for his last of three allowed rope breaks for the match. Johnson pushes Black into the referee in the corner. Johnson pokes the eyes of Black before striking him, out of sight of the referee. Johnson hits his Process finisher on Black. Johnson pins Black for the win.

Winner: Brian Johnson

Black grabs a microphone and talks to Johnson after the match. Black talks about how Johnson had to cheat and how he taught him a lot of those things. Black congratulates Johnson on the win and says that he will so great things as he offers another handshake. Johnson shakes Black’s hand.

Highlights are shown of Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams of The Foundation defeating VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Homicide & Chris Dickinson) at ROH Glory By Honor.

LFI’s Kenny King makes his entrance. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor of Shane Taylor Promotions makes his entrance. VLNCE UNLTD’s Shane Taylor makes his entrance. Jay Lethal if The Foundation makes his entrance.

Four Corner Survival Match:

Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

Brody and Lethal lock up. Brody pushes Lethal backward to the mat. Kenny eventually hits a Springboard Blockbuster on Brody from off the top rope. Kenny hits a Corkscrew Plancha to the outside on Taylor. Lethal breaks a pinfall attempt on Brody by Kenny. Kenny connects with a boot to Lethal to send him to ringside. Kenny attempts to hit the ropes, Taylor grabs his leg. Brody clotheslines Kenny. Taylor tags himself in as Kenny rolls out of the ring. Brody and Taylor exchange strikes. Taylor connects with a forearm on Brody to send him to ringside. Lethal hits a Suicide Dive on Brody. Taylor hits a Stunner on Kenny. Taylor headbutts Lethal. Taylor hits a Driver on Lethal. Lethal rolls out of the ring. Kenny hits a Blue Thunder Bomb on Taylor. Brody hits a German Suplex on Kenny. Brody hits a Lariat on Taylor. Brody pins Taylor for the three count.

Winner: Brody King

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.