

Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about the ROH Women’s Championship tournament.

A video package is shown on Trish Adora and Miranda Alize.

Trish Adora and Miranda Alize make their entrances.

ROH Women’s Championship Tournament – Semifinal Match:

Trish Adora vs. Miranda Alize

They lock up. Adora slams Alize to the mat with a Wheelbarrow Press. Adora eventually reverses a cross-face submission into a pin attempt for a two count on Alize. Alize kicks Adora in the face. Alize hits a neck-breaker on Adora. Alize pins Adora for a two count. Adora gets Alize up into a Fireman’s Carry position. Adora hits a Samoan Drop on Alize. Adora pins Alize for a two count. Alize backs Adora into the corner. Alize connects with an elbow to the face of Adora. Alize hits a Snapmare on Adora. Alize connects with a knee strike to Adora. Alize hits a Cutter on Adora. Alize hits a Drive-By on Adora. Alize locks in her Miranda Rights submission on Adora. Adora taps out. Alize advances to the finals.

Winner: Miranda Alize

A video package is shown on Angelina Love and Rok-C.

Rok-C and Angelina Love make their entrances.

ROH Women’s Championship Tournament – Semifinal Match:

Angelina Love vs. Rok-C

Love kicks Rok-C in the midsection. Love drives her boot into Rok-C in the corner. Love clotheslines Rok-C. Love eventually hits a DDT on Rok-C. Love pins Rok-C for a two count. Rok-C locks in a cross face on Love. Love reverses it into a pin attempt for a two count on Rok-C. Rok-C reverses that into a pin attempt of her own for a two count. Rok-C locks in a Modified Arm-bar on Love. Love taps out. Rok-C advances to the finals.

Winner: Rok-C

O’Shay Edwards & ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor, Moses & Kaun of Shane Taylor Promotions make their entrance. LFI’s Kenny King, La Bestia Del Ring, Rush & ROH Television Champion Dragon Lee make their entrance. Both teams start brawling in the entrance way and at ringside. Security attempts to break things up as we head into a commercial break.

Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards, Shane Taylor, Moses & Kaun) vs. LFI (Kenny King, La Bestia Del Ring, Rush & Dragon Lee

King strikes Moses after teasing a handshake. Moses drives King into the corner. Moses splashes King in the corner. Moses eventually goes for Dive from off the apron, Moses appears to injure his knee. Lee and Taylor exchange strikes in the ring. Lee connects with a knee strike to Taylor. Taylor blocks another knee strike from Lee. Taylor head-butts Lee. Taylor hits a Driver on Lee. Rush and Bestia pull the referee out of the ring as Taylor pins Lee. King kicks Taylor below the belt as the referee checks on Moses at ringside. King pins Taylor for the win.

Winners: LFI (Kenny King, La Bestia Del Ring, Rush & Dragon Lee

LFI celebrates their win as the show comes to a close.