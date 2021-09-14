Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to congratulate new WWE Champion Big E after his big win to close last night’s RAW in Boston.

As noted, the RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley retain the WWE Title over RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. After the match, and as he had announced, Big E hit the ring and cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot, to defeat Lashley for title. You can click here for a backstage note on the title change, and you can click here for footage of Big E’s victory speech.

Big E had mentioned possibly cashing in on Lashley or WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns tweeted after RAW and said he picked the right victim.

“Smart decision,” Reigns wrote.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch congratulated Big E in one tweet, and sent another congratulatory tweet from her mother, which was a reference to throwback tweets on Big E joking about being interested in Lynch’s mother.

“The best. Congratulations @WWEBigE,” Becky wrote. She added, “My Ma also says congrats.”

RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair tweeted photos from the post-match celebration and wrote, “this. is. awesome. [clapping hands emoji] hand”

Chad Gable commented on being genuinely happy to see Big E win the strap.

“I can’t remember the last time I was so genuinely happy to see someone win the big one. Alpha approved. 100%,” Gable tweeted.

Cash Wheeler was among the AEW stars to congratulate Big E.

“Big E deserves all the flowers he ever gets. Especially that big gold one. F--k yes,” he wrote.

Mansoor was backstage at the TD Garden in Boston for the big WWE Title change. He tweeted on how the arena was shaking due to the huge reaction from fans in attendance.

“THE BUILDING IS SHAKING #WWERAW,” Mansoor wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Big E. Below are the reaction tweets from the Superstars mentioned above, plus posts from several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars, AEW stars, and more – Kevin Patrick, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Kayla Braxton, Sonya Deville, Gable Steveson, Alicia Taylor, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya, Ivar, Erik, Bayley, Wade Barrett, Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, Zayda Ramier, Darryl Sharma, Keith Lee, Angelo Dawkins, Zelina Vega, Tegan Nox, Ricochet, WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Santos Escobar, Trey Baxter, WWE Producer Shane Helms, Cesaro, Indi Hartwell, Ember Moon, Cash Wheeler, Jade Cargill, Andrade El Idolo, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Renee Paquette, Powerhouse Hobbs, Big Swole and Matt Hardy: