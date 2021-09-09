The newly signed Ruby Soho defeated Jamie Hayter via pinfall on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
Soho made her debut with the company over the weekend at All Out in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale. The former WWE star won the match by lastly defeating Thunder Rosa to earn a future shot at AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.
After tonight’s match, Baker and Rebel attacked Soho from behind, but Riho and Kris Statlander ran out to help make the save for Roho.
Below are highlights from the segment:
.@realrubysoho makes her #AEWDynamite debut against @jmehytr next – tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/lj8QHfIabO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021
.@jmehytr is a bada**. That is all. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MWvvql0m4B
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021
.@jmehytr in control against @realrubysoho – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/rP8OqsxvvP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021
Great counter by @realrubysoho – Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/YFpn8OZpgZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021
.@realrubysoho rebounds with the DDT! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/niSdyKg9c4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 9, 2021
Hoping @realbrittbaker has a better bedside manner at her day job 🦷 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/up8qs2PTmH
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 9, 2021