The newly signed Ruby Soho defeated Jamie Hayter via pinfall on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Soho made her debut with the company over the weekend at All Out in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale. The former WWE star won the match by lastly defeating Thunder Rosa to earn a future shot at AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

After tonight’s match, Baker and Rebel attacked Soho from behind, but Riho and Kris Statlander ran out to help make the save for Roho.

