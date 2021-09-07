Ruby Soho will make her AEW Dynamite in-ring debut this Wednesday from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As noted, Soho made her AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view and became the new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker by winning the Casino Battle Royale.

In an update, AEW announced today that to prepare for her title shot with Baker, which has not been officially announced, Soho has signed an open contract to make her Dynamite debut this week. The contract was signed by Baker’s muscle, Jamie Hayter. Baker and Rebel will be in Hayter’s corner for the match.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

* Ruby Soho makes Dynamite debut vs. Jamie Hayter

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

* Jon Moxley makes his homecoming vs. Minoru Suzuki in a rematch from All Out

* More fallout from All Out