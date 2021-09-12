Samoa Joe has vacated the WWE NXT Championship due to injuries.

Joe released a video on Twitter this evening, announcing he was relinquishing the NXT title after WWE medical informed him that due to “certain injuries” he will have to step away from the ring for a brief amount of time. Below is his full statement:

Recently WWE medical has informed me that due to certain injuries, they’d like to have me step away from the ring for a brief, but indeterminate amount of time. I realize this week we are on the cusp of a new NXT, we are on the brink of a new era in our history, and that era deserves a fighting champion. That’s why it makes a difficult decision very easy to make. Effective immediately, I relinquish the NXT championship. Best of luck to those who will vie for it. My sincerest condolences to whoever wins, because I will be along shortly to recollect what is mine.

Samoa Joe had won the title at NXT TakeOver 36 after he defeated Karrion Kross.

Below is the video: