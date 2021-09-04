Sasha Banks hasn’t wrestled since the August 7 WWE Supershow and was then pulled from last month’s SummerSlam because she wasn’t cleared for action. The specific reason Banks has been away is still unknown.

Banks has not been at any shows since then, but was backstage at last night’s SmackDown, according to Fightful.

The report also noted WWE doesn’t have any creative plans at the moment for Banks.

Earlier this week, it was reported the WWE Superstar is scheduled to return next weekend, which features the Super SmackDown taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s not 100%, but that was the expectation.