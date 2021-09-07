Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view saw CM Punk return to the ring with a win over Darby Allin. The match featured several tributes to WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

As seen in the clip below, Punk and Allin recreated multiple sequences from a 1994 RAW match with Waltman, then known as The 1-2-3 Kid, and Hart, then the WWE Champion.

Waltman responded by tagging Punk and Allin in a GIF of Bruce Lee. He then wrote in a follow-up tweet, “I’m honored to have taken part in something that still has influence 1/4 of a century later.”

Punk and Allin have not commented on Waltman’s tweets as of this writing but they did “like” the post on Twitter. Hart has also not reacted as of this writing.

You can see clips of their tributes below in the Instagram embed, along with Waltman’s full tweets: