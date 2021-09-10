Earlier today, AEW announced more names for Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy” cruise.

Shawn Spears, Abadon, Jamie Hayter, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Marko Stunt, join already announced AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, and Orange Cassidy.

It was also previously announced that the Guest of Honor is Kurt Angle and the Guest Cruise Director is Madusa.

Special guests announced as of this writing include World Famous CB, Jazz, Will Ospreay, Billy Gunn, Dean Malenko, Pineapple Pete, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and Jim Duggan.

The official Cruise Hosts are Bully Ray and comedian Brad Williams.

The cruise sails from Miami to Grand Bahama Island on Thursday, October 21 – Monday, October 25.

More information about the event is available at this link here.

The Chairman @ShawnSpears has been added to @jericho_cruise! Join the rockin’ and rollin’ on the Triple Whammy with @IAmJericho, top #AEW wrestlers, and musicians sailing from Miami to Grand Bahama Island October 21-25. Don’t wait! Book now https://t.co/oIuKCiR3Lo pic.twitter.com/zNrGNuYps5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

.@realmarkostunt has been added to @jericho_cruise! Join the rockin’ and rollin’ on the Triple Whammy with @IAmJericho, top #AEW wrestlers, and musicians sailing from Miami to Grand Bahama Island October 21-25. Don’t wait! Book now https://t.co/oIuKCiR3Lo pic.twitter.com/ILmQ46BojY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

#DarkOrder‘s @EvilUno & @stu_dos are on board for the @jericho_cruise! Join the rockin’ and rollin’ on the Triple Whammy with @IAmJericho, top #AEW wrestlers, and musicians sailing from Miami to Grand Bahama Island October 21-25. Don’t wait! Book now https://t.co/oIuKCj8F9Y pic.twitter.com/XB347QYLtg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

.@jmehytr is on board for the @jericho_cruise! Join the rockin’ and rollin’ on the Triple Whammy with @IAmJericho, top #AEW wrestlers, and musicians sailing from Miami to Grand Bahama Island October 21-25. Don’t wait! Book now https://t.co/oIuKCj8F9Y pic.twitter.com/nmMDnQEUB9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021