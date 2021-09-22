Several AEW stars took to Twitter today to promote the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT as the company prepares to welcome their biggest crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Bryan Danielson called tonight’s non-title bout with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega the biggest match of his career.

“Tonight’s the night. First match in @AEW. Largest crowd in AEW history. First wrestling show at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Biggest match of my career. Ready to kick @KennyOmegamanX’s head in. LET’S GOOOO! #AEWDynamite,” Danielson wrote.

CM Punk will appear on tonight’s show for a live interview, just days before he wrestles Powerhouse Hobbs on the Grand Slam edition of Rampage. Punk gave some advice to fans attending tonight’s show.

“Be excited. Freak out. Have fun. Cheer and boo like nobody is watching you. Lose your voice and your mind. 20k people. All love wrestling. Let’s get it New York City. #AEWGrandSlam #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage,” Punk wrote.

Adam Cole commented on how he will reunite in the ring with The Young Bucks on Friday’s Rampage for six-man action against Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Jurassic Express.

“It’s the biggest week in @AEW history…first time in 5 years teaming w/ @youngbucks NYC isn’t ready…no one is…,” Cole wrote.

New Yorker MJF, who is from Long Island, took a shot at Queens and had some harsh words for Brian Pillman Jr. ahead of their match tonight.

He wrote, “Today, as I wake up, I realize that I’m heading to rat infested Queens to wrestle in front of a capacity crowd of people who all wish they were me. To share a ring with Brian Pillman Jr the product of Methanie. Kill me.”

Pillman called the bout with MJF the most important match of his career.

He wrote, “The most important match of my career. All the hardships I endured in my youth, the adversity life has thrown at me, the sleepless nights, training, traveling… It all culminates TONIGHT! Failure is not an option, it never has been!!!”

Matt Hardy and Fuego Del Sol tweeted the first look photos from inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The photos don’t show much but Shawn Spears indicated that the setup will be a sight to see.

Spears wrote, “Guys… Wait until you see this s--t [smirking face emoji] Wow. [clapping hands emoji x 3] #AEWGrandSlam #AEW #AEWDynamite @AEW @AEWonTNT”

You can see those photos from Hardy and Fuego Del Sol below, along with more photos and clips from the venue.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the related tweets mentioned above, along with comments from Sting, Lance Archer, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, Ethan Page, Dasha Kuret, Isiah Kassidy, Jeff Parker, Santana, Diamante and Anthony Bowens:

Many have shared this photo of the AEW: Grand Slam set up saying it bears resemblance to the setup of Wrestlemania 3 and I dig it. Considering how beautiful Arthur Ashe is it’s going to be something to behold when they go live. pic.twitter.com/Jyhg7JaK6J — Juan RC (@class_clown36) September 21, 2021

a lil preview of setup for Grand Slam tonight via Tony Schiavone pic.twitter.com/00L97m9DVi — Will Ospreay is the greatest wrestler of all time (@WillOspreaystan) September 22, 2021

this is via jade Cargill pic.twitter.com/IisDY1m2i2 — Will Ospreay is the greatest wrestler of all time (@WillOspreaystan) September 22, 2021

