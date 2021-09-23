Former TNA star Homicide showed up during the Lights Out Match featuring Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

At one point in the match, Moxley was handcuffed and hit with a trash can lid and kendo sticks. This is when Homicide showed up to free Moxley from the handcuffs. Kingston then placed a trash can over Archer’s head and whacked it with a kendo stick over 20 times before scoring the pin fall victory for himself and Moxley.

As seen in the photos below, Homicide, Kingston and Moxley celebrated after the match. Kingston also cut a promo in front of his hometown crowd in Queens, and pronounced that “New York City is now AEW’s town.”

Kingston and Homicide were a part of the LAX stable and later the OGz during their time in TNA.

As noted, Rampage was taped immediately after the live episode of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. You can click here to read the spoilers.

And now Homicide is in AEW? 😲 pic.twitter.com/sMQfGZpQjS — RJ Adams, Manufacturer of Aura (@RedShoesMedia) September 23, 2021